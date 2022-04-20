Thor: Love and Thunder trailer fails to live up to the hype, behind Spider-Man and Avengers in YouTube views

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOVEANDTHUNDERMOVIE Thor: Love And Thunder will release in July 2022

Marvel Studios released the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder recently. The movie was filmed in Australia in the 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, and now after a long wait, fans were treated to the first footage of the movie featuring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.

The movie follows on the heels of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), adrift after the fall of his kingdom Asgard, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Set to Guns 'N Roses' Sweet Child 'O Mine, the trailer begins with Thor on a quest of self-discovery. "These hands were once used for battle, now they're but humble tools for peace," he says as he puts aside his new hammer Stormbreaker and watches an intergalactic sunset. "Now I need to figure out exactly who I am," Thor adds.

The trailer shows the return of fat Thor and after a weight-loss training montage and a new outfit, Thor leaves the Guardians of the Galaxy behind to find his own path. He claims his superhero days are over and sets off with Korg across the galaxy.

Brief glimpses of Valkyrie ruling over New Asgard as its king, a lightning-bolt wielding man who's likely Russell Crowe as the Greek god Zeus, and Thor on a pirate ship kissing an unknown woman are shown. Capping off the teaser, Portman calls down Thor's hammer Mjolnir, which is now magically pieced back together, and debuts her comic-accurate Mighty Thor costume.

After the teaser was revealed, many were left questioning what the movie's storyline will be. The hashtag 'Christian Bale' started trending on Twitter. There was no glimpse of the Ford vs Ferrari actor who is playing the supervillain Gorr: The God Butcher in the movie. Guess, the fans will have to wait for the official trailer to see his glimpse.

Thor is similar in tone to Thor: Ragnarok. The space comedy bit is retained and Star-Lord and Thor's bromance is the most interesting thing in the teaser. While the new footage indulges in bringing back the familiar faces, another old face makes it back in the franchise-- Portman as Jane Foster. Her costume is revealed in full and that makes the last 10 seconds of the teaser worth the wait. All in all, the movie teaser left us wanting more, but not in a good way.

The teaser has got 209 million views on YouTube in 24 hours. It is behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and both the Avengers' first footage views in a similar time frame. Given the popularity of Thor as a character after Endgame, the teaser was supposed to make much more noise, which it clearly hasn't.

