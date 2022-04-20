Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight: The shocking ending of episode 4 and THAT confrontation scene explained

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Oscar Isaac as Marc/Steven in Moon Knight series

Disney+ series Moon Knight has introduced a new superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Oscar Isaac plays two different characters in the series - Steven Grant, a guy suffering from dissociative identity disorder, and his alter ego, Marc Spector, who is a mercenary. Fans are loving how Isaac embodies the two personalities with ease and the overall treatment of the show.

The fourth episode of Moon Knight was recently released. It ended on a cliffhanger, where we are introduced to an anthropomorphic hippopotamus. While this might at first appear to be Marc/Steven's imagination or even a drug-induced hallucination, it's actually Taweret, the Egyptian god of children and fertility, and the protector of mothers and children. Given the show's Egyptian roots, this new character has created a genuine curiosity among the viewers.

Antonia Salib is voicing this character. Marc/Steven meet Taweret in a mental hospital. How the latter factors in their escape will be seen in the coming episodes. This is not a character who appears in comic books and thus it remains to be seen what arc Tawaret will have in the show. As this new character made its entry into the Moon Knight world, fans took to social media to share what they felt about the new episode.

"What is happening?" wrote one of the Twitter users surprised at Taweret's confrontation with Marc/Steven.

"Why did the episode abruptly end like that?" wrote a curious netizen and Moon Knight fan.

Moon Knight tells the story of the eponymous Marvel Studios anti-hero character. It is written by Jeremy Slater. Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy co-star in important roles. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab and filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.