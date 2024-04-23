'I just start...', Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds REVEALS details about upcoming album

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Imagine Dragons

America's popular rock band Imagine Dragons was formed in 2008 and is now one of the top-notch groups in the whole world. Imagine Dragons gained worldwide recognition after the release of their first single It's Time. The lead singer of the band Dan Reynolds revealed a few details about the upcoming album.

According to PTI, he said, "You can't really tell if it's a sunset or a sunrise, and then there are two people kind of separated standing in front of it. That really kind of sums it up thematically when I listen to it.

It's the first album since Reynolds' divorce from musician Aja Volkman and there are songs about moving on the sunny flirtatious “Nice to Meet Ya” but also looking behind, like the bittersweet “In Your Corner” , “You turned your back, And now we're here” and “Don't Forget Me”, with the lyrics “Guess we got lost in the light.

"I just start creating and whatever comes out is what it is. That's how I've been since I was 12. I try not to overthink it", says Reynolds. For the driving, anthemic “Kid”, Reynolds says he came into the studio with his life a little chaotic. He just spoke words that he was feeling over a drum loop: “You got to get yourself together, kid/You got to get it together. Then the band started building."

For the unversed, Imagine Dragons” consists of Dan Reynolds (vocals), Wayne Sermon (guitar), Ben McKee (bass) and Daniel Platzman (drums). Imagine Dragons paved their way to success through their popular songs including Radioactive, Enemy, Thunder, It's Time, Bones, Thunder, Walking the Fire and Bleeding Out among others.

