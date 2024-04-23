Mohanlal grooves to THIS popular song of Shah Rukh Khan, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been wooing the fans with his power-packed performances on the big screen. He is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry and has acted in over 350 movies in various languages. The veteran actor is currently going viral with a dynamic performance on Shah Rukh Khan's popular track from Jawan.

In the clip, the 63-year-old actor grooved to Zinda Banda song from Jawan. In the video, he was seen wearing a cheetah-printed shirt with a brown leather jacket and pants. Fans went gaga seeing him performing this popular song and took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "This man is something different...Flexibility in this age and so happy to see this". Another user wrote, "Still on fire mode at 63". Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club also shared the viral clip and wrote, "Superstar Mohanlal mesmerising the audience with his electrifying performance on Zinda Banda".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal was seen in a Malayalam epic action drama film titled Malaikottai Vaaliban, which was released in January this year. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also featured Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait and Katha Nandi among others. The film couldn't fare well at the box office. He has Barroz, Kannappa and L2: Empuraan in the pipeline.

Mohanlal has been honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019, India's fourth and third highest civilian honours, for his contributions to Indian cinema. He also became the country's first actor to be awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army in 2009. Mohanlal's debut movie was 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' in which he played the role of a villain.

