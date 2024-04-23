'I am overflowing with joy': Singer Usha Uthup after receiving Padma Bhushan award

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Usha Uthup

The moment you hear Usha Uthup's name, the first song that comes to your mind is Koi Yahaan, Ahaa Nache Nache Usha Uthup is one of India's iconic pop singers. Her unique voice is what captivates the audience. The singer who was recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, expressed her immense happiness.

Usha Uthup told ANI, "I am so so happy. I am overflowing with joy... tears are visible in my eyes, you all can see. For me, this is the biggest moment of my life...to be recognised and appreciated by your country and of course, by your government. What more could one ask for, truly?".

In addition, when Usha Uthup spoke on the importance of the award, "I feel so good because if you are a classical singer or a classical dancer, or if you are classical in your art, then it's natural to eventually receive an award. But for people like us...we are ordinary people, so to be chosen for the Padma award is such a huge thing...because I only believe in peace and brotherhood and I only believe that together, as a united force, we can do things for each other...make them smile through my music. That's all I'm interested in". Usha Uthup who has sang songs including jazz, pop and filmi in the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. A few of her popular songs include Hare Rama Hare Krishna, I Am in Love, One Two Cha Cha Cha, Uri Uri Baba and Ramba among others.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year. For 2024, the President had approved the conferment of 132 Padma awards, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri awards.

