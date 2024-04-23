Rajneeti to Family Man: 5 Films that proves Manoj Bajpayee's acting prowess | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. The actor who made his Bollywood debut in 1994 is celebrating his 55th birthday today. By encompassing different characters through various genres and mediums he has proved his mettle as a versatile actor. Manoj carved his niche in the industry and his journey was not easy. He is the favourite of many directors. On the actor’s birthday, let's look at some of his popular movies.

1. The Family Man

The Family man tells the story of Srikant Tiwari is a middle-class man who also serves as a world-class spy, he tries to balance his familial responsibilities with those at the highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency. The series also stars Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu adn Ashlesha Thakur.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur is the story of Sardar sets out to avenge his father who was murdered by Ramadhir Singh, a cunning politician and mining kingpin. In the ensuing war, many unresolved family feuds erupt creating unrest. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeishan Quadri, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha among others.

3. Special 26

Special 26 is the story of a team of tricksters who pose as CBI officers and conduct raids to rob politicians and businessmen of their black money. With the real CBI on their trail, they decide to pull off their biggest heist. Special 26 features Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill, Kajal Aggarwal and Divya Dutta among others.

4. Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya tells the story of a group of dacoits who get split after their leader is killed, and they decide to run away. On the way, they meet Indumati and Khushi, who are chased by the former's family to be killed. The film also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and Sampa Mandal among others.

5. Shootout at Wadala

Shootout at Wadala is the story of Manya, a diligent student, who lands in prison for killing a gangster who attacked his brother, Bhargav, who eventually dies. Soon, Manya escapes jail and forms his gang to seek revenge. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood and Siddhanth Kapoor among others.

