Ryan Reynolds announces release date of Deadpool and Wolverine trailer, shares new clip | WATCH

Fanboys and girls have a reason to smile, or more likely squeal, as your favourite Deadpool and Wolverine will be coming together finally on big screens. Ryan Reynolds who plays the role of Deadpool took to social media to announce the release date of the most anticipated trailer.

Along with the throwback video, Ryan Reynolds wrote in the caption, "Tomorrow is always just a day away. #DeadpoolAndWolverine". With this Ryan Reynolds confirms that the trailer is scheduled to be released on April 23.

The makers released the teaser of the film recently. The teaser begins with the original Deadpool cast celebrating the birthday of Wade Wilson. He is then in the next moment seated in front of Paradox, who in turn introduces him to the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

In that, it shows glimpses of Captain America, Thor and Iron Man. Ryan Reynolds' character Wade Wilson then calls himself the 'Messiah'... 'Marvel Jesus'. Deadpool also made many references to X-Men before Hugh Jackman's Wolverine makes an entrance into the film. Deadpool and Wolverine teaser promised exciting scenes and a more accurate look from the comic book, with the appearance of other X-Man characters.

Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role of Jackson after the X-Men films. The reunion of Wolverine and Deadpool in the new version comes after the duo starred together in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The fourth part of the franchise was directed by Gavin Hood. The film also featured Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston, Dominic Monaghan.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool and Wolverine stars Hugh Jackman, Emma Corin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfayden and Karan Soni. Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to be released on July 26.

