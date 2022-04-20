Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: 10 shocking allegations actors and ex-couple made against each other

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AMBERHEARD Johnny Depp has sued ex-wife Amber heard in a defamation case

The defamation case Hollywood star Johhny Depp has filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard has seen some of the most shocking allegations made by both parties in Court. As they face off in a Virginia Court, new details about their turbulent marital relationship and a much-publicised divorce are coming to light every day. Back in 2018, Heard wrote an essay for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." In 2019, Depp filed a USD 50 million lawsuit against Heard, alleging she defamed him in her op-ed. This lawsuit is currently undertrial with both Depp and Heard taking the stand to prove their side of the story.

The relationship between the former couple started on the set of their 2011 release Rum Diary, filming for which began in 2009. Depp and Heard were engaged in 2014 and married in 2015. However, in 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp. They were officially and legally separated in 2017. Since then, the ex-couple has been seeing each other in Court and several details of their relationship of five years have been making headlines. We take a look at some of the most shocking charges they have made against each other in public.

-- Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp over allegations of domestic violence. She said Depp threw a cellphone at her during a fight, which struck her in the eye and the cheek, and that he screamed at her, hit her, violently grabbed her face, and pulled her hair. According to The Associated Press, she also submitted to the court a photo of her bruised face when requesting the restraining order.

-- In the current trial, Heard said in Court that Depp sexually assaulted her in Australia in 2015. He took 8-10 tablets of ecstasy. The next 3 days were very violent. He has hurled bottles at her, dragged her, punched her....then he "penetrates her with a liquor bottle."

-- Depp has alleged his finger was severed by Heard throwing a vodka bottle at him.

-- Depp lawyers have said that Heard was the physically abusive one in the relationship. They said that he would lock himself in the bathroom to avoid her.

-- Depp has said he has never abused Heard, or any other woman, in his life and alleged that she was "calculating", "sociopathic" and "a narcissist". "I am now convinced that she came into my life to take from me anything worth taking, and then destroy what remained of it," he said in Court in 2018.

-- Heard claimed that Depp slammed him 3 times across the face in 2013 when she made fun of his tattoo 'Wino Forever', a reference to his former relationship with Winona Ryder. At the time, heard said, Depp was drinking after 160 days of sobriety.

-- Heard "or her cohort" were accused by Depp of defecating in their marital bed. Depp told the court he thought the incident was "a fitting end to the relationship".

-- Depp alleged in the 2018 Court hearing that Heard became belligerent and punched him in the face twice, prompting him to grab her arms and hold her down to stop the assault.

-- During the Court hearing, it also came to light that Heard had a 'threesome' with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne in Depp's apartment in 2016 after she split from him and filed for divorce. Musk, who is said to appear in the Virginia Court hearing via video conferencing, has earlier denied any such claims.

-- Depp's controversial texts to Heard have also been revealed during trial. ''I hope that Amber's rotten corpse is decomposing in a f--king trunk of a honda civic," one of Depp's texts read.