Urfi Javed's bold avatar in dress made of safety pins leaves netizens ROFL-ing: ‘Aisa chubega na…’

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is always under the scanner because of her eccentric fashion choices. She never fails to astound netizens with her bold and unusual wardrobe selects. Maintaining the trajectory, Urfi, on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself wearing an outfit made entirely of safety pins. Inside the entire transparent dress, Urfi wore a two-piece black bikini. In the short clip, Urfi grooved to the rhythms of Kate Earl’s All That Glitters.

With her hair tied in a neat bun, Urfi showcased her toned body. Also, she revealed that it took her three days to make that outfit. Dropping it, she wrote "This dress is made entirely Out of safety pins !! Yes ! Took us 3 days but look at this. THANKU @geetajaiswal422_ for helping me with my crazy ideas!." Needless to say, netizens can't keep calm.

Soon after she shared the post, trolls targetted Urfi by dropping comments like, "Is dress ko kon pehenna chahega." Another said, "Agr kahi chubb gya nobit aa jyegi. A user wrote, "Aisa chubega an nani yaad aajayegi." A comment read, "Macchi pakadne wala dress pehna hai." ALSO READ: Urfi Javed goes bare body & sticks her photos to make dress; netizens say 'ab to hadd hee ho gayi'

In another post, Urfi was seen rapping as she called out her troller. "No not a rapper, I just do it For fun before the critics start with their complains !! #votd #ootd #instadaily.

Urfi is often trolled for her unconventional outfit choices including unbuttoned pants, backless clothes, ripped jackets and jeans, high slit skirts, asymmetrical patterned shirts, plastic dresses, cut out attires to name a few. Recently, Urfi decided to ditch all pieces of clothing and instead she glued photos of herself to her body and danced in the risky outfit on Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign' Swalla. 'Hypocrisy really irks me': Urfi Javed brutally slams Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan for THIS reason

On the professional front, Urfi Javed who rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT has also worked in several television shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Chandra Nandini and Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others.