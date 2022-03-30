'Hypocrisy really irks me': Urfi Javed brutally slams Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : IG/URFI JAVED, FARAH ALI KHAN Sussane Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan comments on Urfi Javed's dressing sense.

Bigg Boss OTT sensation Urfi Javed continues to grab headlines because of one reason or the other. Recently, her video of having an argument with the security guard went viral on social media platforms. The actress was seen hurling abuses at the guard after he refused to recognise her and stopped her from entering the venue of the event she was invited in. One such video received a comment from Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan who is an ace jewellery designer. Farah wrote, "Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her."

Undoubtedly, the comment didn't go down too well with Urfi who slammed the designer for sl*t shaming her. Urfi pointed out Farah for being a hypocrite and took to Instagram Stories to react to the entire incident. Urfi said, "@farahkhanali Ma'am,what is exactly 'tasteful' dressing? Please define it for me. Also I know U people don't like the way I dress, I'm not living in a bubble but also I don't care about people's opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that's tasteful! and Sexualising a woman's body for an item number, that's acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful. Of course."

She further wrote, "You Spoke about how people don't like my dressing sense so I should change it. Wow, people have a lot to say about your family. Does your family listen to them and change? Star kids get trolled Too for their dressing sense, you would tell them too to change their style? Telling me to change cause the world doesn't like me is so 80's. Kal ko people will tell your kids that they don't like their face so they should change it? What logic. This is what you will teach your daughter? People don't like you, please change yourself! So not expected this from a lady like you! You subtly slut shamed me. I don't see you giving the same advice to star kids out there publicly!"

In another Instagram story, she shared a picture of Farah from her holidays and said, "Not the kind to put women down but the hypocrisy really irks me! You can wear whatever you want, post whatever! Tasteful!! I wear whatever I want, distasteful!"

Urfi Javed who rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT has also worked in several television shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Chandra Nandini and Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others.