Tuesday, March 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Urfi Javed goes bare body & sticks her photos to make dress; netizens say 'ab to hadd hee ho gayi'

Urfi Javed goes bare body & sticks her photos to make dress; netizens say 'ab to hadd hee ho gayi'

Urfi Javed makes sure she makes heads turn every time she steps out. This time too she raised eyebrows with her eccentric fashion choices. However, instead of giving a whacky spin to her clothes, the actress glued photos to her bare body to make a dress. Watch the video here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2022 17:34 IST
Urfi Javed
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed and her eccentric fashion choices continue to amaze all. With every outing of the actress, Urfi manages to surprise with her outfits. however, this time, she did something even crazier. Urfi decided to ditch all pieces of clothing and instead she glued photos of herself to her body. Yes, that's what she did. Urfi stuck photos of her to her body and danced in the risky outfit on Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign' Swalla. She posted the video on her verified Instagram account.

Soon after, netizens rushed to the comment section to react to the video. Trolling Urfi, a user wrote, "Kya photo frame bn k ghum rhi ho." another said, "Omg...haad ho gaya aab to..aapka dressing style....yakkk" A third one commented on her post, "Ye sab kyuuu." Many also complimented her bold choice by posting heart and fire emojis.

Urfi is often trolled for her unconventional outfit choices including unbuttoned pants, ripped jackets and jeans, high slit skirts, asymmetrical patterned shirts, plastic dresses, leather cut out attires to name a few. Recently, she was in news for losing her cool after a security guard stopped her from the venue since he failed to recognise her. In the video which is going viral on social media platforms, the guard asked Urfi to step aside and pose for the paparazzi, not in front of the gate. This left her infuriated and she was seen yelling at the organisers. 

Urfi Javed who rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT has also worked in several television shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Chandra Nandini and Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News