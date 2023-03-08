Sushmita Sen health update: Actress resumes workout after suffering heart attack; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN Sushmita Sen resumes workout after heart attack

Sushmita Sen recently left everyone shocked when she revealed that she had just survived a major heart attack. The actress was hospitalised at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for an angioplasty and stent placement. Nonetheless, the actress has already started her healing process and is practising yoga stretching exercises after receiving approval from her doctor.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of herself stretching on a wheel. She captioned it, " #wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe This is my "Happy Holi" …how was yours? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

Earlier, after sharing the news about her heart attack on Instagram, Sushmita Sen conducted an Instagram Live. The actress gave a health update stating, "I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart."

She added, "I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something."

On March 2nd, the actress broke the news on her Instagram, sharing an adorable picture with father. She captioned it, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has started shooting for her popular web series Aarya 3. The International Emmy-nominated show follows the story of the titular character of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. The show will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Latest Entertainment News