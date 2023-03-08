Ram Charan expresses his desire to meet THIS Hollywood star at Oscars 2023. Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMCHARAN Ram Charan expresses his desire to meet THIS star

RRR team Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR will walk the red carpet at the Oscars this year for their nomination for the song Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023. The stars have already arrived in the United States ahead of the ceremony. In a new interview with an American TV channel, Ram Charan expressed his excitement about walking the red carpet and disclosed who he wishes to meet.

The actor was quizzed about who he is excited to see or meet at the ceremony, and he responded, "Everybody I have grown up watching. I cannot name them, but I am especially excited to see Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise this Oscars! I have watched him in Top Gun until now, he is incredible."

After that, the actor was asked if he is ready for the D-day, to which he replied, "I don’t know if I will ever be ready for the Oscars. I am nervous, I am excited. I don’t know if I will walk the red carpet, as a fanboy or as an actor."

Earlier, the RRR actor appeared on one of America’s most popular shows, Good Morning America 3 and charmed everyone with his wit and words. His father Megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to express how proud he was of his son. He wrote, "A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica. Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli's brain, envelopes the world!"

In a previous interview, the actor hinted at working on Hollywood films. He said, "I want the directors here (Hollywood) to experience the talent in India and I also want to be part of your (American) industry. I hope to get some good calls and good meetings in LA now."

