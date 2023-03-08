Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 to feature Sai Pallavi? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Allu Arjun-Rashmika starrer Pushpa 2 to star Sai Pallavi

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to the pan-Indian hit Pushpa: The Rise, is one of the most anticipated sequels. The mass entertainer is already on floors. We have an interesting update for fans who have been waiting to hear about the film's progress.

According to reports, Sai Pallavi will soon join the action-drama film. Sai Pallavi is said to appear in an extended cameo, and the actress has already set aside 10 days for the shoot. While an official confirmation from the producers is still pending, she is expected to play a tribal girl in the film. All Pushpa fans are even more enthused now that Sai has joined the impressive cast. Once the news spread on social media, fans flooded the microblogging site expressing their excitement.

Earlier, it was reported that filmmaker Sukumar is prepared to get her on board, provided Sai Pallavi accepts the offer. "Sukumar apparently considered Sai for the role of a powerful and unforgettable tribal girl who is going to appear in the movie."

Speaking about Pushpa: The Rise, ever since the film hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun has emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike. The actor created history at the box office with the success of his film. Estimated to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic. The film was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

