'Drunk people making bad speeches' to 'ugly sheet cake', Sunny Leone recalls wedding day on anniversary; pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Highlights Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary

Daniel also shared a photo of the couple on Instagram

The couple is parents to three kids

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with Daniel Weber on Saturday (April 9). The actress took to Instagram and treated her fans and followers with a throwback picture from her D-day. Penning a heartfelt note, Sunny opened up about the hardships she and Daniel had to go through during their wedding. She talked about the limited finances, failed arrangements and much more. However, she mentioned that she still loves her wedding story because it was their way.

Sunny captioned the post, "11yrs married today! A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake… A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!"

Take a look:

In another post, sunny wrote, "Happy Anniversary Baby @dirrty99 ! Here is to living our best lives and being our selves with each other. Lots of masti, love and spend forever with you! - Wifey!"

Also read: Sunny Leone recalls heartbreaking process of failed IVF, surrogacy; says she felt like a failure

Daniel also shared a picture with Sunny and wrote on Instagram. “Happy anniversary @sunnyleone !!! All this time and the only conclusion I have drawn is that I'm pretty much "correct" 99% of the time !!! love you baby," he wrote.

For the unversed, Sunny and Daniel welcomed their sons Noah and Asher via surrogacy in 2018. They adopted their daughter Nisha in 2017.

Also read: Sunny Leone playing basketball in a sensuous red saree will make you go 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' | Watch Video

On the work front, Sunny is currently seen in Vikram Bhatt directorial Anamika which is streaming on MX PLayer from March 10.