Sunny Leone recalls heartbreaking process of failed IVF, surrogacy; says she felt like a failure

Sunny Leone has often shared how blessed she feels to have her children Nisha, Asher and Noah. The actress and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a 21-months girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of their sons via surrogacy in 2018. Now, years later, in an interview, Sunny opened up about the process of surrogacy and how she went through the IVF process which didn't give the expected results. The actress revealed the heartbreaking moment when the IVF wasn't successful and she felt like a "failure".

"We were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time. It took about a year-and-a-half from start to finish and during that time, before we decided ‘hey, why don’t we just adopt?’, surrogacy wasn’t going as planned," she told Bollywood Bubble, adding, “ We had six eggs - four girls and two boys. In America, you know the gender and you can do genetic testing and all that kind of stuff. That’s in the US, not here. So we did IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and the girls didn’t turn into a baby, so that was really heartbreaking. You feel like a failure, you feel so low and so upset about it.”

Sunny also shared how she and Daniel decided to adopt a baby when things weren't working as they had planned. She recalls visiting an orphanage and thinking that adoption makes no difference as she would be connected to the kid with all her heart.

“We went there and we were seeing all these babies and I was like, ‘Why can’t we just adopt a baby? What is the difference? She is still ours. We are not connected genetically but we will be connected through our heart.’ So, that process started. Because that other process was not working, this process is a ‘what if’ as well. It takes a little bit of time, a lot of paperwork, a lot of due diligence. Then we found out we were having twin boys and a little girl all in the same week. We call that God’s plan,” she told the portal.

On the professional front, Sunny was recently in the headlines when her latest video album "Madhuban Me Radhika Nache" courted controversy. A complaint was filed against her alleging that her dance performance "hurts religious sentiments".

She also has a web series 'Anamika', two south films and some other projects in the pipeline which are yet to be announced.