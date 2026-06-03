21 killed as fire engulfs Delhi restaurant in Malviya Nagar, foreign nationals among dead; PM announces aid

New Delhi:

At least 21 people lost their lives and many others were resecued after a major fire broke out in the basement of Flourish Stay B&B restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday. The restaurant was a multi-storey establishment located in the Hauz Rani area of South Delhi. According to officials, the Delhi Fire Service received information about the fire at around 9:45 am. Firefighters and rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the restaurant, where several people were feared trapped.

In the initial stages of the operation, fire personnel rescued three individuals from the basement of the building and shifted them to a nearby hospital through CATS ambulances.

10 fire tenders deployed

A large-scale firefighting operation was launched to contain the blaze, with 10 fire tenders pressed into service. Officials said the fire was eventually brought under control, but search operations continued for several hours as teams carefully inspected the building to ensure no one remained trapped inside.

Divisional Officer Ravinder from the Nehru Place Fire Station supervised the operation on the ground.

Death toll rises

The death toll was reported to be four initially, however authorities later confirmed that at least 21 people lost their lives in the incident. The identities of the victims are yet to be officially released. Police said the condition of the injured would be assessed by doctors, and further details would emerge after medical evaluations are completed.

What caused fire in Delhi's Maviya Nagar restaurant?

While authorities are yet to release an official cause, preliminary information suggests that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit. Investigators are examining the electrical systems and other possible factors that could have sparked the blaze.

Fire department officials and Delhi Police teams continued inspecting the site even after the flames were brought under control. A detailed investigation is expected to determine what triggered the blaze and whether any safety violations contributed to the tragedy.

PM announces ex-gratia for victims' families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the victims. In a statement shared by the Prime Minister's Office, he wished a speedy recovery to those injured and said authorities were providing all possible assistance to the affected.

The PMO also announced financial aid from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), with Rs 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased victim and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident.

Delhi LG orders assistance and probe

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said he was deeply distressed by the tragic fire at the hotel and restaurant building in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. Expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, he also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Lieutenant Governor said police, civil administration and fire department teams were carrying out rescue and relief operations at the site. He added that officials had been directed to ensure immediate medical assistance for the victims and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta expresses grief

Reacting to the tragedy, Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Malviya Nagar fire and extended her condolences to the families of the victims. She said the Delhi government was closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that all necessary medical assistance and support were being provided to those affected.

Assuring support to the affected families, Gupta said the Delhi government stands firmly with them during this difficult time and remains committed to providing every possible assistance.

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