June 3, 2026
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TMC rebellion news LIVE: Speaker Rathindra Bose accepts letter signed by 59 rebel MLAs, decision by 4 pm

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Updated:

In a parallel development, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee addressed West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose on X, informing him about key party appointments within the legislature. He stated that Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the Leader of the House.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee Image Source : PTI file
Kolkata:

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is facing internal turmoil, with ousted leader Ritabrata Banerjee submitting a letter of support by 59 MLAs to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker. Speaker Rathindra Bose has accepted the letter and a decision is likely to be taken by 4 pm today itself.  

However, political observers are closely monitoring the situation, and no official statement has been issued by Mamata Banerjee.

In a parallel development, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee addressed West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose on X, informing him about key party appointments within the legislature. He stated that Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the Leader of the House. Ashima Patra and Nayana Bandopadhyay have been appointed as deputy leaders in the Assembly, while Firhad Hakim has been named the chief whip.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday expelled two of its MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, with immediate effect over allegations of anti-party activities.

Live updates :TMC rebellion news

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  • 12:07 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
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  • 12:06 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
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  • 11:34 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
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  • 11:12 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
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    Expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee claims support of 59 legislators

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