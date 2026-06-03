TMC rebellion news LIVE: Speaker Rathindra Bose accepts letter signed by 59 rebel MLAs, decision by 4 pm

Kolkata:

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is facing internal turmoil, with ousted leader Ritabrata Banerjee submitting a letter of support by 59 MLAs to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker. Speaker Rathindra Bose has accepted the letter and a decision is likely to be taken by 4 pm today itself.

However, political observers are closely monitoring the situation, and no official statement has been issued by Mamata Banerjee.

In a parallel development, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee addressed West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose on X, informing him about key party appointments within the legislature. He stated that Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the Leader of the House. Ashima Patra and Nayana Bandopadhyay have been appointed as deputy leaders in the Assembly, while Firhad Hakim has been named the chief whip.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday expelled two of its MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, with immediate effect over allegations of anti-party activities.