Sunny Leone playing basketball in a sensuous red saree will make you go 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' | Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol made the audience go week in knees with their chemistry in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Now, years later, Sunny Leone channeled her inner Anjali and recreated the moment as she played basketball with her husband Daniel Webber. Wearing a red saree with a noddle strap blouse, the actress looked sensuous to the T. What made the video more alluring was her husband who teased her while playing the game.

In the video captioned, "Tag your best friend!!", Sunny tried to snatch the ball from Daniel's hand, but he kept juggling it off her hands. The duo instantly reminds you of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the Karan Johar film, watch the video:

Sunny Leone who is quite occupied with her upcoming projects and enjoying the success of her latest web series 'Anamika', recently said that as her work pressure is increasing, finding a balance between professional commitment and parenthood is becoming tougher for her.

Sunny told IANS: "It is so hard for me to balance work life and motherhood especially because I am one of those moms who is involved in every daily activity of my children. Since the pandemic when they were growing up in last 2 years they have all their time with us, now every time when I and my husband go out for work, they would just feel so upset...sit on our lap and cuddle up saying, 'just play with us, don't go away'. When we heard those words coming from those cute voices, it breaks our heart really."

Sunny has three children - a daughter Nisha adopted in 2017, twin boys - Asher and Noah via surrogacy in 2018.

Currently, she is working on south Indian films - 'Rangeela', 'Shero', 'Oh My Ghost'. She is also working on Hindi film 'Koka Kola', 'Helen' and making a special appearance in the film 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'.