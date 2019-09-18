Shilpa Shetty breaks plates while dancing in Dubai, fans ask if she has extra money

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty breaks plates while dancing in Dubai

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty has broken the internet once again with her latest video. The actress shared a video on her Instagram on Wednesday which stirred a storm on the internet. In the video, the actress can be seen breaking plates while enjoying her time with her family and dancing. The video has been shot at a restaurant in Dubai which Shilpa visited to have some delicious food.

Shilpa shared the video saying, “Break a plate.. saves washing up...Had soooo much fun tonight @opadubai , Thankyou my dearest @shirinmorani @oudaysingh. Soooo many laughs ,great energy , company and food . A Perfect night .Shattering all the negativity with the shattering of plates and dancing such a great concept .. to many more happy nights , Cheers,”

The actress looked very happy in the video as she dances her way to every corner of the place. However, her fans were not so happy about her breaking the plates in the video. Soon after she shared her fun moments, netizens called her out for wastage and not thinking about the environment. A few people also trolled her for not keeping in mind the hard work of the people behind making those plates.

One Instagram user wrote, “This is so bad..... every one is trying to save planet and look at theses people.. and showing in public with so pride Wow .. what do i say on this.” Another said, “This is the totally wastage and disrespect of the makers, shame!” Check out a few comments here-

Comments on Shilpa Shetty's video

Comments on Shilpa Shetty's video

On the related note, Shilpa Shetty is all set to bounce back to the big screen with her upcoming Bollywood film Nikamma. She will be seen in a film after 13 years. The film is being directed by Sabbir Khan and also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Also read:

Shilpa Shetty nails Vrischikasana pose in latest video, sets fitness goals

Shilpa Shetty turns down Rs 10 crore endorsement offer and reason will make you respect her more

Shilpa Shetty braces for different image in comeback film 'Nikamma'

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page