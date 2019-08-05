Monday, August 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shilpa Shetty braces for different image in comeback film 'Nikamma'

Shilpa Shetty braces for different image in comeback film 'Nikamma'

Shilpa Shetty who will be making her comeback to the silver screen after 13 years through the film Nikamma said, "I think once an actor always an actor, and once you taste the blood you cannot stay away from it."

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2019 16:15 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Shilpa Shetty braces for different image in comeback film 'Nikamma'

Actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra has revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in her upcoming film, "Nikamma", when she makes a comeback after a 13-year sabbatical. "I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film, and preparing in other ways, so it's all-new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film," Shilpa said, about the romantic comedy, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, and directed by Sabbir Khan.

"I feel Sabbir Khan who is the director of the film is presenting me in a different manner so, I am really excited for it," Shilpa added. Asked Shilpa how it feels to return after 13 years, she said: "I think once an actor always an actor, and once you taste the blood you cannot stay away from it for a long time." Although she was out of the big-screen scenario, Shilpa has never stayed outside the limelight. She regularly posts "Swasth Raho Mast Raho" recipes on the fitness app she has created.

View this post on Instagram

Enjoyed every bit of this shoot, every picture is a story in itself, replete with stunning visuals from the @samujanavillas and the gorgeous weather in Koh Samui❤ Every look, every outfit, every element you see me donning for the @globalspa_mag has been carefully curated by the wonderful teams that worked with so much love... to make this happen. (Tap on the images for the details) Courtesy: @tat.india Styled by: @chandanizatakia and @mohitrai Styling Assistant: @tarangagarwal_official Makeup: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @sheetal_f_khan Photographer: @vikram_bawa Managed by: @bethetribe Reputation Management: @media.raindrop Videographer: Nikhil Radhayaksha #AgelessIssue #GlobalSpa #GlobalSpaMagazine #Wellness #GlobalSpaJulyAugIssue #GlobalSpaWellnessDiva

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

"Yoga and fitness have become a part of my life. I don't need to make an effort to do it. I think these things are important for self-preservation. I prescribe and subscribe to yoga because it's a holistic way of improving your mental and physical health," said Shilpa, while interacting with the media at the launch of India's first Apple premium reseller flagship store, Aptronix, in Mumbai.

"Nikamma" is scheduled for release in summer 2020. Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShraddha Kapoor to play an air hostess in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 Next StorySacred Games 2: Vikramaditya Motwane reveals biggest challenge of being showrunner for Netflix show  