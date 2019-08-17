Shilpa Shetty turns down Rs 10 crore endorsement offer and reason will make you respect her more

Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to stage a comeback after 13 long years. Though the actress was never out of the limelight, thanks to reality shows and social media, Shilpa stayed away from films after the birth of her son. However now she is making a comeback with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, which also stars Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and social media star Shirley Setia.

However much before her big-screen release, the actress hit the headlines for turning down a Rs 10 crore offer. Yes, you read that right. The actress who is a fitness enthusiast refused to endorse a line of ayurvedic slimming pills. According to Shilpa, she didn't want to set the wrong example.

"She was being offered Rs 10 crore for the consolidated advertising campaign. But she has always been clear about adopting the healthy route to fitness. A strict yoga practitioner and a firm believer in the concept of eating right, she has, time and again, cautioned youngsters to not fall for fad diets or unnatural substitutes for weight loss. It was a no-brainer for her to let the deal pass,'' mid-day reported.

Shilpa too confirmed the news saying that she believes in long-term results rather than instant ones. "I can't sell something that I don't believe in. Slimming pills and fad diets can be tempting since they promise instant results, but nothing beats the sense of pride of being committed to your routine and eating right. A lifestyle modification works so much better in the long term."

Earlier, Shilpa announced her silver screen comeback with an Instagram post. She wrote, “Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma ,directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings and Thank you for all the love always”.

Shilpa was last seen on the big screen in 2007 films- Life in a Metro and Apne. She later did item songs in Dostana (2008) and Dishkiyaoon (2014).