Shabana Azmi health update: Veteran actress is under sedation, recovering well at hospital

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is currently in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. The latest report has it that a city scan is over and everything is now normal. After the car accident, she is obviously very scared and in such a situation, the patient is made to sedate so that she can recover quickly. The hospital officials and Shabana Azmi's team have said that she is stable at the moment and is undergoing treatment. Shabana Azmi's husband Javed Akhtar and her family are present. Apart from them, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Chhagan Bhujbal and several others have paid their visits to the veteran actress.

Meanwhile, speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Boney Kapoor said, “According to doctors, there is nothing alarming. She’s sedated as there is some pain but everything is fine. Except Javed saab, Baba (Azmi, the actress’s brother) and Tanvi (Azmi, sister-in-law) nobody is allowed into the ICU.”

“Shabanaji is coherent, talking normally, recognising people. For now, she is under observation and the doctors are making sure there is no internal injury and that potential dangers are ruled out. She is a fighter and will come out of it,” he added.

Actor and director Satish Kaushik was quoted by the publication as saying, “Shabanaji’s condition is improving and her reports are normal. I met Javed saab too and everyone is relieved. God is kind.”

Shabana was injured when her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. Shewas first rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri in Mumbai. The incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the Tata Safari car in which Azmi and Akhtar were travelling to Pune rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

“She is stable and under observation,” said Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani hospital in a statement late in the evening.