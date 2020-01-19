Image Source : TWITTE Javed Akhtar on wife Shabana Azmi: Don’t worry, she is in ICU but all scan reports are positive

Javed Akhtar says actress and wife Shabana Azmi, who was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, is in the ICU but no serious harm has been done and she is recovering well. The veteran actress was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, for treatment and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri for further medicare.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Javed Akhtar gave Shabana Azmi's health update and said, "Don’t worry. She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there’s no serious harm done.” According to sources, Shabana will take more than a month to recover completely from her injuries.

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik also visited the actress at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri on Sunday. Satish told IANS: "Shabanaji is under strict observation. But she is doing much much better than yesterday. Prayers for her speedy recovery."

As per information, her car, in which her husband and National Award-winning poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar was also travelling, rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune lane around 4.15 p.m., according to a highway patrol policeman, Babasaheb Chemate.

The injured actress was brought out of the car, kept on the road briefly, and later rushed to the MGM-MCH at Kamothe.

The 69-year-old actress underwent the initial tests and treatment to ascertain the extent of her injuries, and then shifted to the multi-speciality KDAH in Mumbai.

