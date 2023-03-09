Satish Kaushik's 10-year old daughter Vanshika shares a heartwarming picture with him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SATISHKAUSHIK Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares a picture

On Thursday, seasoned actor Satish Kaushik passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack. The actor felt uneasy after celebrating Holi with friends and family in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead when he reached there. He was 66 years old and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika, who is 10 years old. Satish Kaushik's demise has shocked his fans and industry friends. Now, the actor's daugher has shared a heartfelt picture remembering him.

Vanshika took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture with the veteran actor. Along with the picture, she dropped a heart emoji. In the picture, Vanshika is seen wrapping her arms around her father, and the dad-daughter look adorable.

Check out the post:

For the unversed, In 1996, the veteran actor lost his two-year-old son Sanu Kaushik. Then, in 2012, Satish, at the age of 56, welcomed his daughter Vanshika after 18 years of marriage. Vanshika was born through a surrogate mother.

Satish Kaushik's last post looked full of life and it featured a series of Holi pictures from the annual celebrations organised by noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai. He shared multiple pictures from the party with Akhtar, Richa-Ali and Mahima Choudhary and wrote, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors."

