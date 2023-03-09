Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
Did Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash breakup? Actress says 'people tend to take the jinx off'

Karan Kundrra's cryptic post concerned fans because it appeared that things were not going well between him and Tejasswi Prakash. However, the actress has now clarified the matter. 

March 09, 2023
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adorable couples in the telly town. The couple met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and struck off instantly. The two have a massive fandom together and fans call them 'TejRan'. However, Karan Kundrra recently shared a tweet that sparked rumors and left admirers perplexed as to whether all was well between the two. Now, Tejasswi Prakash has finally spoken about the matter. 

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra shared a tweet on Tuesday night. It was a shayari. The tweet read, "Na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota (sic)." 

Following Karan's post, fans expressed their concerns about it by responding to it. While some questioned whether it had anything to do with their romance, others chastised him for disparaging the actor in front of the general public. Now, it's good news for fans, and they can now be at peace because Tejasswi has finally spoken out about the matter. 

After that, Tejasswi clarified that everything is fine between the pair and shared that they are enjoying each other's company and going strong. Speaking to Times Now, she said, "I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company."

