RIP Satish Kaushik: Late actor's post-mortem report reveals he died of cardiac attack

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday, his death has come as a shock to his fans and industry friends. After playing Holi with friends and family in Delhi, the actor complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The postmortem report of Satish Kaushik has revealed that the sudden demise was caused due to a cardiac attack.

Satish Kaushik's post-mortem report has revealed that the actor died of cardiac arrest. "Cardiac arrest for the cause of death of Satish Kaushik. No injury marks over the body. No alcohol was found in his body. No foul play was found. Blood and viscera samples have been preserved and sent for investigation," said sources. According to the initial post-mortem report no injury marks were found on the body.

The police is carrying out routine proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc). "Delhi Police is carrying out routine proceedings under CrPC Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc). The aim is to ascertain if the demise occurred under mysterious circumstances or if the person died of unnatural causes," said Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, after the postmortem of the late actor, the body has been handed over to the family. Mortal remains of the late veteran actor will be brought to Mumbai for his final rites, said sources. "Kaushik's body will be sent to Mumbai in an air ambulance from Delhi today" they added.

Satish Kaushik was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. He was one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956, and was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. The actor was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985.

(With inputs from ANI)

