Salman Khan flaunts big smile as he enjoys at his Panvel Farmhouse, says 'Jai jawan! jai kissan!'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan flaunts big smile as he enjoys at his Panvel Farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been at his Panvel Farmhouse since the lockdown was announced in March this year. The actor was in isolation along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Iulia Vantur. Recently, pictures and videos of him exploring his farmhouse surfaced the internet, leaving fans excited. On Saturday, the actor himself shared a beautiful photo on Instagram, flaunting a big smile amid the lush green farm.

The photo shows Salman Khan holding plucked leafy greens from his farm and captioned it, "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !" While the actor's smile tugs at the heartstrings of the fans, they compliment the beautiful view and weather as well. Check out-

On Friday, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shjera had shared a video of them exploring the Panvel farmhouse. It showed Salman moving down the lust green path as Shera follows him. Sharing the video, Shera wrote, "Following the Legend........ My Maalik"

Watch the video here-

Also, Iulia Vantur shared some beautiful pictures of the scenic view on her Instagram. While she cannot be seen with Salman in the video shared by Shera, her photos hint that she also explored the beautiful Farmhouse with the megastar. She wrote, "“If u truly love nature, u will find beauty everywhere” This is one of the quotes I like from the ones u’ve sent for my last post. Thank u for your messages. This quote was sent by @stepanyan_107 Thank u.. Let’s built a community of positivity and share here the beauty we see, experience or learn."

In another post, she wrote, "Stones will remain forever while water passes Apa trece, pietrele raman"

On the professional front, Salman Khan finished shooting for his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before the lockdown was announced. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

ALSO READ

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera follows 'maalik' to explore Panvel farmhouse | VIDEO

Saroj Khan shared how Salman Khan came forward when she wasn't getting work in Bollywood

Salman Khan's gives major fitness inspiration in post-workout photo

Salman Khan appeals fans to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's family and loved ones

When Salman Khan offered his blazer to Wajid Khan on Bigg Boss 8 stage, watch throwback video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage