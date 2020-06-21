Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Salman Khan appeals fans to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's family and loved ones

After the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, not just his fans but the whole Bollywood industry is left shocked. People still can's believe that he is no more. Everyone has been sharing their feelings about mental health on social media and grieving his death. And now, superstar Salman Khan has requested his fans to stand with the late actor's family and his fans in the difficult phase. He wrote, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."

Have a look at his tweet here:

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

When the news of his death came, the 'Dabangg' actor took to Twitter to condole his death and wrote, "U will be missed ... #RIPSushant."

U will be missed ... #RIPSushant — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2020

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment from the Hinduja hospital. The final rites of the 'Chhichhore' actor took place at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium in the presence of his father KK Singh and close family and friends. Various industry counterparts like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Randeep Hooda, and others also attended the cremation.

According to broker Sunny Singh, the actor was living with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty since November last year and was planning to get married. According to Sunny, the couple was staying together during the coronavirus lockdown. The broker added that the flat was registered on the name of both the actors and they shifted to the Mont Blanc in November-December.

So far police have recorded statements of 15 persons, including family members of the actor, his staff, Rhea and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, he said. "Based on the information given by them, the police are verifying the facts," the DCP said.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage