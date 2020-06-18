Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKASGUPPTA Vikas Guppta shares throwback photo with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals Ankita Lokhande kept him smiling

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves through the country. The Bollywood actor who was last seen in the film 'Chhichhore' committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. It has been a few days since he left the world but the grief of his loss is such that many are still remembering him on social media. The latest post has been made by none other than TV producer Vikas Guppta who remembered Sushant as 'carefree fun happy lad sushu.' Not only this, he even shared a throwback photo of the Balaji gang and wrote at length about his relationship with former girlfriend and 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande who would do anything to keep his smile intact.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the photo, Vikas wrote alongside, "This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans - I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture."

He continued, "we were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home."

Talking about his equation with Ankita, Vikas wrote, "What remains are memories. I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn’t leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace."

For the unversed, Sushant and Ankita featured in the show 'Pavitra Rishta' in which they played the role of Manav and Archana and became household names. Their love story began from the show and was much loved by their fans so much so that everyone wanted the two of them to get married. However, the couple ended their six-year-long relationship in the year 2016. After his cremation, the actress was clicked with her family members outside his home.

'Pavitra Rishta' actress Prarthana Behere opened up about Akita's reaction after his death and told TOI in an interview, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai... But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let's go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral."

Sushant was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment from Hinduja hospital. His final rites took place at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai and were attended by his father KK Singh and his close family members and friends.

