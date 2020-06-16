Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE When Sushant Singh Rajput's dance performance on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa left Madhuri Dixit emotional. Watch video

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the country in deep shock. The actor whose last appearance was in the film 'Chhichhore' committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14 after suffering from depression. Ever since the news came to light, his fans, Bollywood and Television industry counterparts, politicians, cricketers offered their condolence on social media. Not only this, but a lot of throwback photos and videos of the late star started going viral on the internet. One amongst those was from the days when the actor had participated in the dance reality show--Jhalak Dikkhlaa Jaa Season 4 with choreographer Shampa. The latest video doing rounds on the internet shows a teary Sushant getting praises for his performance from the judge Madhuri Dixit who is also seen consoling him.

It seems as if Sushant's performance was dedicated to his mother and the actress can be seen telling him that his mother would be so proud of him. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl even shared a moment of her life when her elder son once told her how much he missed her when she was away. She tells him that she totally understands his pain and is thankful to God that her parents are around her.

Have a look at the viral video here:

As soon as the news of Sushant's death came, actress Madhuri Dixit also posted an emotional message for him that read, "It's heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief."

It's heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 14, 2020

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput's full performance:

After the untimely demise of the actor, his team released an official statement that read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

A team of doctors conducted the post-mortem for over 2 hours and it mentions 'asphyxia' as the cause of death and says ligature marks were also seen around the neck. The final autopsy report is expected later. Sushant Singh Rajput was not taking the depression pills which were prescribed to him. The reason why he was depressed is still unknown.

Sushant's mortal remains were laid to rest at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle West, Mumbai in the presence of his father KK Singh, and other close family members and friends. A number of Bollywood and Television celebrities like Sushant's close friend Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Sharddha Kapoor, Ranveer Sorey, Randeep Hooda, Krystle D'Souza, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vivek Oberoi, Udit Narayan, etc attended the last rites.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage