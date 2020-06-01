Image Source : VIDEO GRAB TWITTER @SALLU KHAN RADHE When Salman Khan offered his blazer to Wajid Khan on Bigg Boss 8 stage, watch throwback video

Ever since the shocking news of Wajid Khan's death, the entire Bollywood fraternity is deeply saddened and mourning the loss of one of the popular music composers of Bollywood. Now, an old video from the reality show Bigg Boss 8 featuring Salman Khan and his dear friend and music composer Wajid Khan is going viral for all the emotional reasons. Wajid Khan's brother Sajid Khan can also be seen in the throwback video.Superstar Salman Khan and Wajid Khan are known to have always shared a special bond and this video is proof.

The video showcases Sallman Khan offering his blazer to Wajid Khan who, in return kisses the actor's hand. The video has been shared by one of the Salman Khan fan pages on Twitter. Take a look:

Earlier, Salman Khan paid his tribute to Wajid Khan on social media saying, ""Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace".

Wajid Khan reportedly died of kidney failure at the Suvarna hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42. He was believed to be suffering from COVID-19 as well. Recently, Sajid-Wajid also composed Salman Khan's two songs, ‘Pyaar Karona’ and ‘Bhai Bhai’ amid the lockdown.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage