Salman Khan's gives major fitness inspiration in post-workout photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan's post-workout photo gives major fitness goals

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is undoubtedly a fitness inspiration. Even at the age of 54, the actor can give young stars a run for their money if challenged to workout together. Over the years, the actor has undergone many drastic transformations in his body for several roles and managed to impress the viewers with his hard work and dedication. During the lockdown, while the shooting has stalled, Salman Khan's workout schedule hasn't changed a bit. The actor on Saturday, shared a post-workout photo and left netizens starry-eyed.

Sharing a shirtless photo from his gym, Salman Khan Khan simply captioned it: "Just finished working out" The image shows Salman busy on his phone and wearing a cloth on his head. He definitely looks handsome. Check out-

This isn't the first time that Salman has flaunted his muscular body on social media. Earlier, he shared a picture of himself working out in the gym at his Panvel farmhouse. The photo shows actress Jacqueline Fernandez sneakily clicking pictures of the superstar as he is in his workout mode. He wrote, "Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own!"

Earlier, during the lockdown, Salman Khan treated his fans with two songs in his voice- Bhai Bhai and Tere Bina. While Bhai Bhai is a song on coronavirus, Tere Bina is a romantic number with Jacqueline Fernandez. the actor shot for the song at his Panvel Farmhouse with the help of 2-3 people.

Getting candid about the song with Walusha De Sousa, Salman Khan revealed, "Ek gaana mere zehen me tha and then I thought ki iss gaane ko iss time me release kar hi dete hain." He further stated that he has sung four songs and Tere Bina is the song that cannot be incorporated in any film so it thought it better to release it now. The song Tere Bina has been composed by Ajay Bhatia and the lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed.

Recently, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan took to Twitter to urge his fans to support teh young actor's fans and loved ones. He tweeted, "A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful." His tweet was much praised by the netizens.

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. It was supposed to release in April but the release date was pushed due to coronavirus pandemic.

