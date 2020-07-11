Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera follows 'maalik' to explore Panvel farmhouse | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSHERA Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera follows 'maalik' to explore Panvel farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel Farmhouse since the lockdown was announced in March. The actor got involved in many creative activities during the isolation period like sketching, singing, creating songs, horse riding and others. On Friday, Salman's bodyguard Shera shared a video in which a bunch of people can be seen enjoying the natural beauty as they explore the farmhouse. Shera wrote, "Following the Legend........ My Maalik"

The video shows Salman walking down a beautiful view loaded with natural beauty as Shera follows him. The place looks even more beautiful after a recent spell of rainfall. Fans were overjoyed to get a glimpse of the superstar and flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "I am biggest fan you sir" another said, "Thank you SHERA BHAI for sharing this video."

Watch the video here-

Along with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Iulia Vantur were also present at his Panvel Farmhouse during the lockdown. While from the video it is not clear who all went with 'Bhaijaan', Iulia has also shared a bunch of photos and videos amid the lust greenery as well. She wrote, "“If u truly love nature, u will find beauty everywhere” This is one of the quotes I like from the ones u’ve sent for my last post. Thank u for your messages. This quote was sent by @stepanyan_107 Thank u.. Let’s built a community of positivity and share here the beauty we see, experience or learn."

In another post, she wrote, "Stones will remain forever while water passes Apa trece, pietrele raman"

On the work front, fans have been waiting to watch Salman Khan on the big screen in his next film Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. It was supposed to hit the screens in April before the COVID19 pandemic struck. Nonetheless, Salman treated his fans with a couple of songs during the lockdown. One was a romantic track Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez, other two were about solidarity called Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona.

