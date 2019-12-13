Rashami Desai defends beau Arhaan Khan, confesses being bankrupt and homeless on Bigg Boss 13

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashami Desai defends beau Arhaan Khan on Bigg Boss 13

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been garnering lot of attention, courtesy its housemates. After bringing back Arhaan Khan to the house, fans witnessed a huge drama when host Salman Khan revealed his truth to Rashami Desai. A couple of days after Arhaan proposed Rashami on the TV, Salman revealed that he was already married in the past and also had a kid. This piece of information hit Rashmai hard and she broke down. Now that the lovebirds were starting to mend things between them, they faced another blow when Paras Chhabra made his way back.

Paras revealed that Arhaan made shocking revelations about Rashami that she was homeless and bankrupt. There is no denying that Paras opened up about this in order to make things worse between them but surprisingly the actress defended her ‘boyfriend’ and confessed the truth. Rashami accepted that she was bankrupt in 2016 and had no money. She was even homeless. She also praised Arhaan that even though she was hopeless, Arhaan was there with her and acted as a strong support. After defeating Paras in his plans, the actress talked to Arhaan and said that he shouldn’t have revealed these things on national TV.

For the unversed, Arhaan confessed about these things when he was talking to Shefali Bagga a few episodes earlier. He stated, “jb Rashami se mila tha, iske account mein na zero balance tha. Wahaan se leke yahaan tak main Rashami ko kaise leke aya hoon, mera dil janta hai. Khatam ho chuki thi, Rashami Desai road par thi."

Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship has definitely gone downhill but they managed to handle the situation well when Paras reentered the house. The lovebirds were not the only one who faced the heat from the Splitsvilla fame actor but he also accused Asim and Vishal for being double faced.

