Kareena Kapoor asks Sharmila Tagore to pick her favorite grandkid among Taimur, Inaaya, Sara, Ibrahim

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want 2 has begun and her first guest was none other then her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. Ishq FM dropped the first episode on YouTube on Thursday and it became the talk of the town within few hours. The two actresses talked about managing their acting career along with a family and what struggles the legendary actress Sharmila had to face in her professional life after she got married to cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Kareena also quizzed her about her favorite grandkid and left her confused about whom to pick.

During the fun questions, Kareena puzzled her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore with questions related to the family and asked her to make choices. While it was easy for the veteran actress to pick her most stubborn child between Saif, Soha and Saba (It was Saif!), she was left confused when asked to pick her favorite grandchild. Like every grandmother, Sharmila refused to choose one among Taimur, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim.

She said, “I have to live. I can’t possibly commit myself to that. They are all very different from each other and it’s really wonderful that I have two grown-up grandchildren and two very little grandchildren. So I am enjoying both. And I think Sara’s interviews, I just love and I am proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket.” Watch the video here-

Sharmila also sang praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan when asked to point out things she like and dislikes about her. The veteran actress revealed that Kareena is very good at maintaining relationships and in keeping touch while her children Saif and Soha are not. She also praised her hospitality, called it the Kapoor genes, and how Kareena takes care of everything in the house and is polite with the house help.

Recently, the Pataudi family celebrated Sharmila Tagore’s 75th birthday together with a tiger safari and eating pancakes. They visited the Ranthambore and clicked many family photos.

