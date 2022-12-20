Priyanka Chopra wishes Kevin Jonas-Danielle on their wedding anniversary in cutest way possible | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JONAS_DAILYNEWS Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas with wife Danielle Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, like the resposible sister-in-law, wished Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas on their wedding anniversary. The couple is celebrating 13 years of togetherness today (December 20). Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a throwback photo of Kevin and Danielle filled with love, romance and kiss. For the unversed, the duo tied the knot on December 19, 2009 at a French-style chateau in suburban New York. They are blessed with two daughters, Alena Rose (2014), and Valentina Angelina (2016).

Priyanka Chopra's post

Priyanka Chopra shared their adorable photo and wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my lovelies!! @kevinjonas @daniellejonas." The picture featured the Jonas Brothers member kissing his wife on his wedding day. The 'Camp Rock' actor was seen dressed in a black tuxedo and his wife Danielle was dressed in a white wedding gown with a voluminous lace trail.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRAPriyanka Chopra's post for Kevin Jonas and Danielle

Kevin Jonas' post for Danielle

Taking to Instagram, Kevin shared a heartfelt post on the occasion which read, "13 years with my best friend feels like a blink of an eye! I love you @daniellejonas happy 13 year anniversary!!” He attached a video of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy spending some quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The global star is making the most of her weekend as she enjoys lunch and bonds with her.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka has Amazon Prime Video's upcoming 'Citadel' which hails from 'Avengers: Infinity War' director duo Joe and Anthony Russo and features an ensemble cast that is headlined by the actress and Richard Madden. The show is billed as an "action-packed spy series" that spans the globe, and it's being designed to launch spinoff series set in India, Spain Mexico and more. apart from this, she also has It's All Coming to Me.

Priyanka's next Hindi film will be Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in 2023.

