Hina Khan breaks silence on break-up rumours with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal; says 'He doesn’t care...'

Hina Khan's recent post on Instagram about love, betrayal and being let down made many believe that all is not good with her love life. The actress, who has been in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal for many years, had earlier shared cryptic posts on her Instagram Story. Following this, Hina’s fans and well-wishers flooded social media as they were concerned about the two being separated. Now, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has finally clarified that all is great between the couple.

Breaking the silence on breakup rumours, Hina told Bollywood Bubble that her post was for the promotion of her upcoming project and did not affect Rocky. She said, "No, he (Rocky) is a different person altogether. He doesn’t care about all these things. I did receive a lot of messages asking if everything was okay. A lot of friends messaged me, Karishma Tanna and others messaged me, 'Is everything okay? What is happening?' I said it’s a promotional story!"

"There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that, I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. But ya, what to do, I knew this would happen. Friends will understand that when you are talking to them over messages, that is some promotional thing but rest of them were really scared," Hina added.

Earlier, Hina Khan shared specific quotes about being wary of those around her because of being betrayed by them. Taking to her Social Media, Hina dropped a quote which read, "Betrayal is the only truth that sticks." She shared another quote that read, “Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn’t see the bad." However, it seems that things are fine between Hina and Rocky.

Hina Khan took her relationship to the next level when she said ‘yes’ to Rocky’s proposal on Big Boss 11. In 2020, Hina got candid about her marriage plans and in an interview said "I have just started my career in films. So how can I get married right now? I think I am more or less settled in my life. A wedding is just a formality. But yeah, maybe after two or two-and-a-half years, I will do it."

