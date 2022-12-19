Deepika Padukone trolled over FIFA World Cup 2022 outfit; fans ask 'Why is she in a bag?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRAKASHRAAJ Deepika Padukone trolled for her outfit

Deepika Padukone created history when she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy at Lusail Iconic Stadium. The actress joined legendary Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the unveiling ceremony. Ahead of the final, Deepika teased her fans with a sneak peek of the Trophy trunk book by Louis Vuitton, the brand that has custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup. For the FIFA World Cup final, Deepika was seen wearing a white shirt and tan coloured leather overcoat, loose black pants paired with a statement black belt. She kept her hair in a sleek bun to complement her look.

While Deepika’s confidence and smile stole the show, her fans were angry with Louis Vuitton over the choice of clothes. For the unversed, Deepika is the global ambassador of the brand. However, she was trolled for her outfit. As soon as her videos and photos from the FIFA ceremony hit social media, many lashed out at the LV for not styling Deepika well. A user wrote, “Louis Vuitton you should have given her something better to wear why are you doing that to her why?????" Another asked, "Why is Deepika in a bag?" A third comment read, "But why is she dressed like a duffel bag."

The comment section had many users trolling the actress. “Stop putting atrocious clothes on this stunning woman… she deserves better," one wrote.

Deepika Padukone walked to the field of the Lusail Stadium alongside Iker with pride. The former goalkeeper held the golden trophy while Deepika accompanied him.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor promoted his movie prior to the beginning of the match where he joined Wayne Rooney for a live chat and gave a connection of his movie with football. He told Wayne, “I'm not saying this because you are here. Honestly I will tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution. For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy”.

Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres on January 25th January 2023. Apart from Deepika Padukone, we will also see John Abraham sharing the screen with the actors. Recently, the makers also released its song Besharam Rang in which both SRK and Deepika looked drop-dead hot and created a buzz on the internet.

Latest Entertainment News