Rakul Preet Singh to appear before ED today in drugs related money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to grill actress Rakul Preet Singh on Monday in connection with a four-year-old drug case involving trafficking, consumption and money-laundering. In September 2021, the actress appeared before the ED in Hyderabad.

She was issued the summons by the ED on Friday, and will accordingly appear before the agency on Monday (December 19). This is the second time that the actress has been summoned by the agency in connection with this case. Last year also her statement was recorded by the ED.

"The actress has been asked to appear before the investigating agency today. Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also questioned in the matter," said a source as quoted by news agency IANS.

The anti-money laundering agency has been probing drug trafficking and consumption case for the past four years. A high-end drugs cartel was busted in 2017 by Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department. The racket indulged in supplying LSD and MDMA and other high-end narcotics. On this basis, the present case was lodged by the ED. The ED found that money from that drug cartel was laundered via various channels.

In 2020, the actress was also called by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was summoned due to her conversations with Rhea Chakraborty. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rakul confirmed chatting with Rhea and said drugs were meant for Rhea. She has also denied consuming drugs ever in her life.

Rakul Preet's work front

The actress is all set to star in 'Chattriwali'. The film revolves around an unemployed graduate who is desperate for a job in a small town and ends up taking the job as a condom tester, which she hides from everyone around her. Apart from this, the actress also has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' in her kitty. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul in the lead roles. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, will have humour reminiscent of Govinda's comedies from the 1990s.

