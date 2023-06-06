Prabhas offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple ahead of Adipurush event. Fans can't keep calm | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SREENIVASPRO Prabhas

Prabhas and his fans are gearing up for the grand release of Adipurush and the makers have organised a pre-release event in Tirupati on June 6. Ahead of this, Prabhas sought the blessings of Lord Balaji in the wee hours of Tuesday. Pictures from Prabhas’ visit to the temple have surfaced on social media platforms. The actor greeted his fans and the paparazzi as he arrived at the temple. For the visit, Prabhas wore a white kurta and dhoti. He was also given a red shawl in the temple which he wrapped around him.

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. '#AdipurushPreReleaseEvent' has been trending on Twitter with several thousands of tweets. Prabhas' die-hard fans have been sharing their excitement on all social media platforms. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will attend the event as the chief guest. Reportedly, the grand occasion will showcase some of the battle sequences between Lord Ram and Raavan. Only after the action trailer launch, advance booking for the film will open for everyone ahead of June 16 release.

About Adipurush

The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Ravan. Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 16 in multiple languages. The film was earlier postponed due to criticism over the visual effects and computer graphics. ALSO READ: Adipurush new song Ram Siya Ram out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon express longing in soulful track

The film carries forward the virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram, which entail Dharma, courage, and sacrifice, as rightly reflected in the elegant poster. On May 20, the film’s first song, Jai Shri Ram, was released at a song launch. The song has grossed 98 million views in less than 10 days. The music is by Ajay-Atul, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

