Adipurush new song Ram Siya Ram out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon express longing in soulful track

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Ravan. On May 29, the second song from Adipurush was launched, titled Ram Siya Ram and it has become an instant hit. Sachet Tandon lent his voice to the song.

On Monday, Prabhas took to his Instagram account and shared the song. His caption read, "The soul of Adipurush Ram Siya Ram #RamSiyaRam full song out now! Link in Bio. #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June."

Many people have been moved by the song, as evidenced by their social media reactions. On Twitter, eager audiences who had been anticipating this song expressed their love for it. One user wrote, "The two songs "Ram Siya Ram" and "Jai Shri Ram" have completely elevated the movie Adipurush to another level. #Adipurush #RamSiyaRam." Another user commented, "Can’t remember if any other song ever gave me such goosebumps. Playing on loop #RamSiyaRam Hats Off to @manojmuntashir and #Saket-Parampara." A third user wrote, "Glad to hear such an iconic song after a long time. It is no less than a masterpiece, loved it."

On May 20, the film’s first song, Jai Shri Ram, was released at a song launch. The song has grossed 98 million views in less than 10 days. The music is by Ajay-Atul, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 16 in multiple languages. The film was earlier postponed due to criticism over the visual effects and computer graphics.

The film carries forward the virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram, which entail Dharma, courage, and sacrifice, as rightly reflected in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

