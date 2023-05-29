Puneeth Rajkumar’s elder brother Raghavendra pay tribute to late actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raghvendra gets a tattoo of his brother Puneeth Rajkumar on his chest

Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was considered one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. He enjoyed a massive fan base in the state and was a fan favourite since the beginning of his career. He is the son of the popular Kannada actor and director, Dr Rajkumar. His elder brother Raghavendra paid a special tribute to the late actor with a sweet gesture.

The actor who is fondly referred to as Appu, was quite close to his elder siblings Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar. Now, as a token of love for his late brother, Raghavendra got a tattoo of Appu, Toto and Nukki on his chest. It's the names of Appu's daughters, Vanditha, and Drithi.

Puneeth was a youth icon in the Kannada film industry. He was the fifth and final child of Rajkumar. As a result, he received special love from everyone. They have also said that no one could have predicted that he would move away from the family so soon.

He has worked in some of the most popular films, like Law, Raajakumara, Yuvarathnaa, Power, Gandhadagudi, Mugamoodi, etc. Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James was shot ahead of his demise. The film was dubbed in various languages and was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The film was helmed and written by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. It also features Priya Anana as the female lead.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, after he complained of uneasiness to his wife Ashwini. The actor died on his way to a hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 46. The reason for his death was declared to be cardiac arrest. This left Karnataka in shock. People even went to the streets to express their distress after their favourite actor’s death. His whole family was deeply affected by the actor’s sudden death. The Power Star was laid to rest with full state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava Studio, next to his father and mother on October 31.

