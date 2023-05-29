Shah Rukh Khan reveals ‘Gauri Khan never gave him a gift’ in a viral video| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan's old clip saying that Gauri doesn't buy him gifts has resurfaced.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. Their love story has always left fans in awe. In an old video, the superstar can be seen making a shocking revelation that Gauri has never given him any gifts. The video has gone viral on social media. The video is taken from Farah Khan’s old celebrity chat show Tere Mere Beach Mein.

In the video, the actor can be heard saying that Gauri has never given him a gift. He says, “She gives an excuse saying that what should I gift a man who has everything including me”. The actor then recalled an old incident and said, “And once I remember I had a spine injury, so I had to stay in London for a couple of months. So, I went to the clothing store and brought a T-shirt, but it was big. So, I thought it was not right to wear.” He asked Gauri to return that t-shirt and bring a t-shirt made up of cotton. Gauri went to the shop but after coming back, she informed Shah Rukh that they didn’t return it.

Shah Rukh said there were two friends with him, Pamela, and Kajol. They came to meet him there and they revealed to Shah Rukh what had transpired in the store. “Gauri exchanged the t-shirt and took something else, but she didn’t purchase anything for you. She said, ‘he’s in the hospital. He won’t require new clothes.’ Instead, she purchased a handbag for herself.”

Shah Rukh had recently accompanied his wife, Gauri, to the launch of her coffee table book, My Life in Design.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee-directed Jawan, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

