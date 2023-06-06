Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in red-strapless gown; BFFs Ananya Panday-Shanaya Kapoor shower love

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Suhana Khan; Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is busy building herself in the entertainment and fashion industries. Suhana, who has been the talk of the town ever since she announced her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', recently shared a throwback photo of hers from the NMACC launch event, where she looked gorgeous in a maroon-strapless gown.

In the photo, Suhana looked all things drop-dead gorgeous as she struck a pose with utmost perfection and elegance. For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal with a little shimmer and blush on her cheekbones matched with nude lip-shade. She left her soft wavy hair open. Not just her fans, but BFFs too gushed over her beauty. Suhana’s best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor dropped in heartfelt comments for her. While Ananya wrote, "How do u do it", Shanaya added, ‘Wowwwww’ and also dropped in a bundle of hearts.

Recently, Suhana Khan became the face of the ace cosmetic brand Maybelline. She attended an event in Mumbai and she undoubtedly made some heads turn with her ravishing appearance. Seeing his daughter building herself a career, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop himself from praising his darling daughter.

SRK took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of Suhana from the event. He captioned the video, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!". For the event, Suhana exuded boss-lady vibes as she was seen dressed in a red pantsuit which consisted of a cropped blazer, and a pair of matching high-waist trousers.

Apart from this, Suhana is all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor-Agastya Nanda and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the 1960s. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

Latest Entertainment News