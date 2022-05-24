Nysa Devgn is too hot to handle in pink bodycon gown at Kanika Kapoor’s reception; Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY1 Nysa Devgn at Kanika Kapoor's reception | pics

Highlights Nysa attended singer Kanika Kapoor’s reception with friends Orhan Awatramani & Vedant Mahajan

Nysa was seen donning a light pink gown with plunging neckline

Nysa Devgn has a private account on social media,

Nysa Devgn, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's beautiful daughter is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. Even before making her way into the industry, the 19-year-old enjoys a massive fan base on social media. Every now and then she sets the internet ablaze with her hot avatars. Recently, she attended Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor's wedding reception at the Victoria and Albert Museum of London. And the pictures which have surfaced on the internet are proof that she looked every inch gorgeous in a pink bodycon gown. She has aced the style game with the elegant outfit, that her fans are in absolute love with. She attended the bash with her friends Vedant Mahajan and Orhan Awatramani. Orhan took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from the celebrations.

She shared the pictures with a caption,"I'll go around a time or 2, just to waste my time with you."

Take a look:

Celebrities reactions

In no time, the post was bombarded with reactions from their friends, fans and followers. Actress Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Wasting time never looked this good." Her sister Khushi Kapoor who is set to make her Bollywood debut with 'The Archies' wrote, "These looks, followed with crying face and red heart emoji." Singer Guru Randhawa who also attended the celebrations wrote, "The STYLE, followed with a collision emoji" Kanika Kapoor, Banita Sandhu also reacted to the post.

About Nysa Devgn

Nysa is currently completing her studies in International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. She is often snapped by the paparazzi. On several occasions, her pictures have set the internet ablaze.

Kanika Kapoor's wedding

For the unversed, singer Kanika Kapoor married London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani in the presence of their family and close friends, in London. This is the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok and they have three kids together.

