Saturday, May 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • CBI grills Bengal minister for third day over daughter's 'illegal' appointment
  • CBI conducting searches against brokers at more than 10 locations in connection with the NSE co-location scam case
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor marries in London for the second time, INSIDE pics go viral

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor marries in London for the second time, INSIDE pics go viral

Singer Kanika Kapoor married London-based businessman recently. She has three kids from her marriage with ex Raj Chandok. 

Devasheesh Pandey Written by: Devasheesh Pandey
New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2022 17:44 IST
singer Kanika Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOODSTORI

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor married in London

 Playback singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani in the presence of their family and close friends, in London. The 43-year-old singer, who has chartbuster songs like Baby Doll and Chittiya Kalaiyan to her credit, wore a pink lehenga while Hathiramani opted for a beige sherwani.

Read: Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra is an absolute stunner, see her beautiful pics

Kapoor’s singer friend Manmeet Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple. “May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you. Newly weds @kanik4kapoor @gautamh@meetbrosofficial,” Singh wrote. Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani also posted a photograph from the wedding.

Read: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar to Rupali Ganguly; TV actors with their real-life partners

Manmeet posted another video in which he is seen dancing on London streets with Shekhar. 

Many fan clubs shared inside pics and videos from Kanika's marriage to Gautam. The couple is seen performing many traditional rituals as they seal their love in the holy bond of matrimony.

On Saturday, Kapoor had taken to Instagram to drop a series of pictures from her mehendi ceremony. This is the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok and they have three kids together.

 

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News