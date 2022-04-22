Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa oozes oomph in black crop top; fans call her mommy Kajol's doppelganger

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NYSADEVGANX Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is studying in Switzerland.

Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn turned a year older on Wednesday. The starkid who likes to party and dress up celebrated her special day with her friends. Recently, a few pictures of Nysa have surfaced online. By the look of it, they appear to be from her 19th birthday party. Nysa looked every inch gorgeous as she posed with her friend. In the photo, Nysa is seen in a black top and black pants, holding a drink in her hand. She chose to amp her look with bold red lipstick and loose tresses.

Take a look:

In no time, Nysa's fans chimed into the comment section and bombarded the post with their sweet praises. A lot of the users mentioned that she looks like her mother. One of the users wrote, "Just like her mommy." Another said, "So beautiful amazing super cute girl." "Hawwwt."

This is not the first time, Nysa has left netizens stunned with her stylish avatar. On several occasions, her pictures have set the internet ablaze. Check them out below:

On Nysa's birthday, Ajay and Kajol took to their Instagram handles and penned heartfelt posts for their daughter. "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you," Ajay posted. Alongside the note, the 'Singham' star dropped an adorable picture of Nysa. In the image, the birthday girl is seen sporting a black top accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

Speaking of Kajol's post, she chose to upload a candid picture of Nysa. The click features Nysa flashing her million-dollar smile. "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best," Kajol captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Nysa who hasn't made her acting debut yet enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms. She is often snapped by the papparazi. Currently she is completing her studies in International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.