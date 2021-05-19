Netizens blast Diya Aur Baati Hum's Deepika Singh for dancing in aftermath of cyclone Tauktae

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA SINGH Deepika Singh

Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc across Mumbai. Buildings were damaged, trees were uprooted and some lives were lost too. However, actress Deepika Singh, who's known for her role in the popular TV show Diya Aur Baati hum tried to find hope in these dark times. The actress shared some stunning pictures and a video dancing in the rain. She captioned a pic as, "You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass.. Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae ! #staysafe #stayhome #fullmadness."

However, she was at the receiving end of criticism, when some netizens blasted her for enjoying the aftermath caused by the cyclone. While some called her insensitive, some also pointed at the privileges. Some also advised her to stay indoors and take care of her health. There were many others who liked her post and appreciated the actress for finding happiness in these trying times. Take a look at Deepika's posts:

Dancing in the rain with the song 'Saibo' in the backdrop, Deepika posted a video of herself enjoying the rains. She captioned it as, "Bola tha na life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s learning to dance in the rain."

Meanwhile, with at least 11 dead, the fury of Cyclone Tauktae on Monday brought in record highest rains and unprecedented levels of destructions in the coastal districts of Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

Relief & Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that at least 11 persons have been killed, including 3 in Mumbai, in various storm-related incidents and another 5 are reported missing from the coastal areas of the state comprising Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar which bore the brunt of the cyclone.

The IMD recorded a staggering average 230.3 mm rainfall in the suburbs and average 207.6 mm rains in the city side, both a record during the peak summer month of May in the past century.

As many as 56 low-lying spots in the city witnessed flooding and waterlogging for several hours, disrupting traffic and pedestrian movement, with reports of water seeping in some slums or ground floor flats in buildings. The city saw 43 incidents of minor or major house or wall crash incidents which left 9 injured, and 39 complaints of electrical short-circuits due to water seepage in electric boxes or junctions.

At least 2,364 trees or major branches were ripped off during the cyclone across the city, leading to one death and one injury.

-with IANS inputs