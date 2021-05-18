Desi Twitterati are sharing proud posts as Indian Navy rescues 100s amidst Cyclone Tauktae

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIAN NAVY Indian Navy

Cyclone Tauktae hat hot India hard with multiple casualties to human life, flora and fauna. The shores are washed, trees uprooted and human lives at risk. Given the tough situations, the Indian Navy (IN) despatched its warship INS Talwar to an oil rig and a barge with total 297 people stranded on board in the Bombay High Fields vicinity as the fallout of the Cyclone Tauktae continues in Mumbai on Tuesday. An official said the INS Talwar is going to the oil rig Sagar Bhushan with 101 people on board and the accommodation Barge SS-3 with 196 persons. Lashed and tossed around by high waves, both the vessels are drifting dangerously in the extreme sea conditions and are reported to be around 90 kms south-east of the Pipavav Port in Gujarat.

The Indian Navy's tireless work has been making Desi Twitterati proud who are tweeting in praise of the armed forces on social media. "We have pride on indian navy. Jai hind," a user wrote on the micro blogging aapp. Another tweeted, "Great job! We all Proud Of & Salute our Brave @indiannavy."

Reacting to the pictures and videos of the armed forces carrying our rescue operations, a user wrote, "Such incredibly inspirational images these are... One of the finest among our armed forces... Proud of you." "#P305 rescue ops. Salute to @indiannavy. We are proud of our forces on Land, Airs & Waters #CycloneTauktae," tweeted another.

Earlier, in another rescue mission, the INS Kolkata managed to save two survivors from the life-raft of a vessel Vara Prabha.

Also read: Mumbai Police give 'Friends' reunion witty spin to spread Covid awareness

Besides these, the Indian Navy has managed to rescue 146 of the 273 people stranded on the Barge P-305 near Bombay High Fields, and has launched a separate mission to save 137 people on a Barge 'Gal Constructor' which was drifting northwards and has now run aground around 89 kms from Colaba Point.

The IN has launched an aerial search and rescue operation with its P81 aircraft and a 'Seaking' helicopter as a total of 707 people are desperately awaiting help in the different incidents and so far 148 have been rescued, including 2 from a life-raft.

For more trending news click here!

For latest updates related to cyclone Tauktae click here!

--with IANS inputs